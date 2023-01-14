Heartland Votes

AI Creating Photos

The next time you scroll online, officials warn you to look out for 'Deepfakes'
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to Homeland Security ‘Deepfakes’ are on the rise and not just used for pictures.

The organization says a Deepfake is a form of artificial intelligence used to create believable, realistic videos, pictures, audio, and text of events which never happened.

Whitney Quick with the BBB said, “Make sure you are looking to see how clear the video is, is there anything that’s distorted, is there anything that’s fuzzy. I mean it’s easy to make a profile and it’s even easier to use A-I now because there’s a lot of technology out there.”

Here’s the link to Homeland Security: https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/increasing_threats_of_deepfake_identities_0.pdf

For more tips, find information on the BBB website. https://www.bbb.org/

