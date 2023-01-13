U.S. 45 down to 1 lane due to semi crash at rail crossing between Mayfield, KY 80 intersection
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 45 is down to one lane at the southwest edge of Mayfield due to a crash involving a commercial truck and a pickup.
According to Kentucky State Police, the crash is at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air on the Wingo side of the KY 80 intersection.
It happened late Friday afternoon, January 13. The estimated duration is 2 hours, or around 6 p.m.
Drivers may avoid the area with a self-detour via KY 80-Business to I-69 or via the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass.
