U.S. 45 down to 1 lane due to semi crash at rail crossing between Mayfield, KY 80 intersection

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 45 is down to one lane at the southwest edge of Mayfield due to a crash involving a commercial truck and a pickup.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash is at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air on the Wingo side of the KY 80 intersection.

Drivers may avoid the area with a self-detour via KY 80-Business to Interstate 69 or via the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass. (Google Maps)

It happened late Friday afternoon, January 13. The estimated duration is 2 hours, or around 6 p.m.

