Heartland Votes

U.S. 45 down to 1 lane due to semi crash at rail crossing between Mayfield, KY 80 intersection

U.S. 45 is down to one lane at the southwest edge of Mayfield due to a crash involving a...
U.S. 45 is down to one lane at the southwest edge of Mayfield due to a crash involving a commercial truck and a pickup.(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 45 is down to one lane at the southwest edge of Mayfield due to a crash involving a commercial truck and a pickup.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash is at a rail crossing near Adams Heating and Air on the Wingo side of the KY 80 intersection.

Drivers may avoid the area with a self-detour via KY 80-Business to Interstate 69 or via the KY...
Drivers may avoid the area with a self-detour via KY 80-Business to Interstate 69 or via the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass.(Google Maps)

It happened late Friday afternoon, January 13. The estimated duration is 2 hours, or around 6 p.m.

Drivers may avoid the area with a self-detour via KY 80-Business to I-69 or via the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
According to Perry County School District 32, all campuses are closed Friday, January 13...
Police ID person of interest in threats made to Perryville High School
Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
As the storms move out, a cold front is moving in today.
First Alert: Cold front moves in, flurries possible overnight

Latest News

Bryce Jordan Johnson is in custody in connection with a shooting near Benton, Mo.
Man in custody in connection with shooting outside of Benton, Mo.
According to the fire department, the fire is not considered suspicious.
2 found dead after house fire in Kennett, Mo.
According to Perry County School District 32, students are safe and are being moved back to...
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
The search continues for Bryce Jordan Johnson, considered armed and dangerous following a...
Suspect sought in Thursday night shooting near Benton, Mo
Police in Perryville identify a person of interest in connection with those threats to the...
Person of interest identified in Perry County, Mo, School threat