Senator Holly Thompson Rehder to Chair Senate Fiscal Oversight Committee

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Republican Senator, Holly Thompson Rehder, has been named chairman of the Senate Fiscal Oversight Committee.

Thompson Rehder, R-Scott City, has been named chairman of the influential Senate Fiscal Oversight Committee, which reviews major legislation before final passage in the Missouri Senate. Senator Thompson Rehder will also serve on the Appropriations Committee, the Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Health and Welfare during the 102nd General Assembly, which convened on January 4.

According to Senate rules, the eight-member Fiscal Oversight Committee reviews “all bills and matters referred to it relating to the fiscal affairs of the state or any state agency or department.” Generally, any non-appropriations bill with a fiscal impact of more than $250,000 must be approved by the Fiscal Oversight Committee prior to a final vote by the Senate.

“It is impossible to overstate the importance of the Oversight Committee in the legislative process,” Sen. Thompson Rehder said. “I am deeply humbled and honored by the opportunity to serve this critical role and greatly appreciate the confidence Senate leadership has shown in me by appointing me to the chair.”

Prior to being named chairman of the Oversight Committee, Sen. Thompson Rehder served as a member of the former Government Accountability and Fiscal Oversight Committee during the 101st General Assembly. She also resumes service on the Committee on the Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence and the Health and Welfare Committee. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, Sen. Thompson Rehder will participate in drafting the Senate’s version of the state operating budget.

