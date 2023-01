CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Women’s basketball team defeated Lindenwood 68-45 Thursday night, on January 12, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The victory marked the Redhawks first Ohio Valley Conference win of the season.

Southeast was led in scoring by Sophie Bussard with 14 points.

