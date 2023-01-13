Heartland Votes

SEMO Men’s and Women’s Basketball sweep doubleheader against Lindenwood

Women win 68-45 followed by men’s victory 94-71
SEMO vs. Lindenwood
By Jess Todd
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two Ohio Valley Conference games against Lindenwood and two wins for SEMO basketball on Thursday at the Show Me Center.

The lady Redhawks earned their first conference win of the season 68-45.

“To be 0-4, sometimes it tests your will and tests your heart, and your desire,” said Head Coach Rekha Patterson. “(Getting the first win) was good for (the players). I wanted them to see what work, and belief, and consistent energy and communication, and consistently being there for each other can do for you.”

The SEMO men’s team defeated the Lions 94-71 in the first every matchup between the schools. The Redhawks improve to 2-0 at home in OVC play, 4-2 overall this season at the Show Me Center. Defending home court is a top priority for the Redhawks.

“It’s one of the goals and it’s come more from the players,” said Head Coach Brad Korn. “You always appreciate the players creating their own energy and their own goals and what they really want because now they have ownership of what’s going on, and obviously that is going to come out and show on the court.”

Both teams now hit the road for another doubleheader Saturday at Morehead State. The women tip-off first at noon.

