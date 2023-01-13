Seasonably cool tomorrow, slightly warmer Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Clouds hung around a little longer than expected and this kept temperatures in the lower 30s for most of the day. Skies will gradually begin to clear later this evening. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s.

For the weekend we will see sunny and chilly weather for your Saturday. Highs will be what we would expect for this time of the year, in the lower to middle 40s. A warm front will move through the area on Sunday. This will bring southerly wind, a few clouds, and warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.