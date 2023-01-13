Heartland Votes

Seasonably cool tomorrow, slightly warmer Sunday

First Alert Forecast @ 4PM on 1/13/23
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Clouds hung around a little longer than expected and this kept temperatures in the lower 30s for most of the day. Skies will gradually begin to clear later this evening. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 20s.

For the weekend we will see sunny and chilly weather for your Saturday. Highs will be what we would expect for this time of the year, in the lower to middle 40s. A warm front will move through the area on Sunday. This will bring southerly wind, a few clouds, and warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the lower to middle 50s.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook
Cold and windy conditions continue today
First Alert Forecast at Noon on 1/13/23
First Alert Forecast at Noon on 1/13/23