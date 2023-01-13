Perry County School District 32 campuses closed Fri. because of second reported threat

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A second reported threat has closed all Perry County School District 32 campuses on Friday, January 13.

According to a release from school officials, Perryville Police received another threat directed toward the district’s campus.

School officials said the call to police Friday appears to come from the same unknown individual who reportedly made a threat on Wednesday.

Perryville police have reportedly asked for assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (ATF) to help identify the caller.

School is closed until further notice.

No one is allowed on campus or in school buildings.

School leaders said this is to allow police to investigate and search the buildings.

The district said they plan to prosecute the person or persons making the threats.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.