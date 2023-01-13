Heartland Votes

Perry County School District 32 campuses closed Fri. because of second reported threat

According to Perry County School District 32, all campuses are closed Friday, January 13...
According to Perry County School District 32, all campuses are closed Friday, January 13 because of a second reported threat.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A second reported threat has closed all Perry County School District 32 campuses on Friday, January 13.

According to a release from school officials, Perryville Police received another threat directed toward the district’s campus.

School officials said the call to police Friday appears to come from the same unknown individual who reportedly made a threat on Wednesday.

Perryville police have reportedly asked for assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (ATF) to help identify the caller.

School is closed until further notice.

No one is allowed on campus or in school buildings.

School leaders said this is to allow police to investigate and search the buildings.

The district said they plan to prosecute the person or persons making the threats.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
As the storms move out, a cold front is moving in today.
First Alert: Cold front moves in, flurries possible overnight
David Thurby was found guilty of a deadly DWI crash that killed a couple and their 4-month-old...
Fenton man found guilty in DWI crashed that killed couple, infant

Latest News

Mega Millions is now over $1 billion. Reporter Joe Hennessy breaks down the odds and what the...
$1.35 billion up for grabs in Friday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing
Kennett man convicted for selling drugs
Kennett man convicted for selling drugs
Carbondale man sentenced for assaulting officers
Carbondale man sentenced for assaulting officers
Pothole
More money to be focused on roads in Sikeston