Paducah Police release 2022 crime report

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police report crime has dropped or remained steady in the city for a fifth year.

In their 2022 report, police said crimes against people dropped nine percent and crimes against property increased six percent.

Crimes against persons are considered murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault and “other assaults.”

Burglary, theft, auto theft, arson, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief (vandalism), etc., all are considered crimes against property.

Paducah Police said the largest decreases in major crime were in aggravated assault and auto theft.

Larceny/theft, which includes shoplifting, had the highest increase from 689 in 2021 to 717 in 2022.

“Retail theft and other property crimes are what drive our crime stats,” said Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird in a released statement. “Not violent crimes against persons.”

Reported drug offenses saw an increase in 2022.

Police said this was partly because of a major investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl.

Reported rapes fell by 27 percent and there were six homicide investigations.

The following is a further breakdown of the report:

Total criminal reports decreased one percent: 2,804 in 2022 compared to 2,824 in 2021

Robberies: increased by four with 74 cases

Burglaries: remained steady at 74 cases

Theft: increased four percent

Criminal mischief: increased 17 percent

Rapes: fell 27 percent from 34 to 25 cases

Homicides: six cases Three investigations were domestic-related Arrests made in all six investigations

Collisions: up two percent 1,821 crashes in 2022 compared to 1,791 in 2021 Injury crashes decreased Fatality crashed dropped to three from five

Commercial vehicle crashes: decreased 28 percent

Alcohol-related offenses increased in 2022: Driving under the influence (DUI) 38 percent Public intoxication 30 percent Violation of liquor laws 44 percent



Chief Laird said the leading cause to crashes in Paducah last year was inattention.

“Drivers need to focus more on driving and less on distractions like cell phones,” stated Laird.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.