More money to be focused on roads in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a million dollars is set aside to fix roads and drainage in Sikeston, Mo.

The city council voted on the issue at their latest meeting on Monday, January 9.

According to the city’s website, these funds will cover fixing intersections, industrial roads, and residential areas.

Sikeston Public Works Director Jay Lancaster says it is the most aggressive street and drainage improvement plan the city has had since he started in his position almost a decade ago.

To find more information about which roads are effected, click this link.

