Heartland Votes

More money to be focused on roads in Sikeston

Pothole
Pothole(KFVS)
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a million dollars is set aside to fix roads and drainage in Sikeston, Mo.

The city council voted on the issue at their latest meeting on Monday, January 9.

According to the city’s website, these funds will cover fixing intersections, industrial roads, and residential areas.

Sikeston Public Works Director Jay Lancaster says it is the most aggressive street and drainage improvement plan the city has had since he started in his position almost a decade ago.

To find more information about which roads are effected, click this link.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Perry County School District 32, students are safe and are being moved back to...
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau is drawing...
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
As the storms move out, a cold front is moving in today.
First Alert: Cold front moves in, flurries possible overnight
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 12.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Missouri Republican Senator, Holly Thompson Rehder, has been named chairman of the Senate...
Senator Holly Thompson Rehder to Chair Senate Fiscal Oversight Committee
Governor Beshear held another Team Kentucky update today, sharing more positive news for the...
Beshear shares Team Kentucky update, good news for economic growth
Republican State Senator Holly Thompson Rehder has been named Chairman of the Missouri...
Senator Holly Thompson Rehder to Chair Senate Fiscal Oversight