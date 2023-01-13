Missouri lawmakers propose bills to prevent transgender youth participation in sports

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This year, Missouri lawmakers are considering a half dozen bills aimed at preventing transgender females from playing in girls sports.

One local lawmaker explains why she is supporting the legislation.

”This has nothing to do with transgender issues, this has everything to do with protecting women,” said State Senator Holly Thompson Rehder.

State Senator Holly Thompson Rehder filed a bill known as “The Save Women’s Sports Act.” The measure says an individual who is not assigned a female at birth can’t participate in girls’ sports under the age of 19.

“It’s infuriating to hear the arguments against this bill because why after all of the strives that we have made and the quality between men and women would we just take that away when it comes to women sports?,” Rehder said.

However an LGBTQ advocacy group is against this bill. Shira Berkowitz, Sr., the Director of Public Policy & Advocacy for PROMO, believes even Rehder doesn’t know what the final solution will be.

“It’s clear that they’re not certain what it is that they aim to do as an end goal,” said Berkowitz.

Berkowitz says lawmakers are trying to create a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist.

“And they’re using this as a wedge issue to gain higher officers, gain supporters, followers, leadership roles or to be re-elected in communities where many people in our communities also don’t understand who a trans boy or a trans girl is. Assisting in education about trans girls are girls trans boys are boys is the better route to go,” Berkowitz said.

Rehder believes she has support among other Missouri lawmakers.

“This is the bill that should have gotten passed last year and due to all the things that happened week of session, it didn’t across the line so I wanted to make sure that we got it out early,” said Senator Rehder.

