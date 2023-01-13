Missouri announces new high school diploma program for adults

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missourians who left high school without getting their diploma will now have the opportunity to get their degree with a new free online program.

The free program, called the Missouri Workforce Diploma Program, is online and offered to adults 21 years of age or older who have finished at least some of 10th grade.

“Going back to high school as an adult is challenging for a myriad of reasons,” Graduation Alliance CEO Ron Klausner said. “Our goal is to remove as many barriers to graduation as possible and give students access to a high-quality education with a robust support system made up of people who understand the unique challenges of adult learners.”

Diplomas are accredited through Cognia, and will be accepted by colleges and universities, employers, and the U.S. military.

This program is able to run because of the passage of SB718 by the 101st Missouri General Assembly.

