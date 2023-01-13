Man wanted in case of shooting outside of Benton

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted in Scott County involved in a shooting which left one person in the hospital.

Bryce Jordan Johnson is wanted on charges of First Degree Assault.

He fled the scene of the incident in a Black Jeep Patriot.

At the time, Johnson was with Nicole Martin.

The sheriff says do not approach or contact Johnson if you see him.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

