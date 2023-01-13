Heartland Votes

Heartland Hoops 1/13

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s the first week of Heartland Hoops!

You can click here to check scores throughout the night.

Our featured games include:

  • Charleston at Scott County Central
  • Kelly at Chaffee
  • St. Vincent at Oran
  • Richland at Advance
  • Delta at Bell City
  • Kennett at Notre Dame
  • Du Quoin at Carterville
  • Murphysboro at Benton

Send us your pictures and video from the games below!

