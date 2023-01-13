Heartland Hoops 1/13
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s the first week of Heartland Hoops!
You can click here to check scores throughout the night.
Our featured games include:
- Charleston at Scott County Central
- Kelly at Chaffee
- St. Vincent at Oran
- Richland at Advance
- Delta at Bell City
- Kennett at Notre Dame
- Du Quoin at Carterville
- Murphysboro at Benton
Send us your pictures and video from the games below!
