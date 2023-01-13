Heartland Votes

First Alert: Morning flurries, cold & blustery afternoon

Some light snow or flurries is possible this morning.
Some light snow or flurries is possible this morning.((Source: Cnews/Jennifer Volkerding))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Some light snow or flurries is possible this morning.

There could be enough light snow for a minor dusting, especially from Mount Vernon east toward Indiana.

This afternoon is looking cold, cloudy and breezy.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Overcast skies could break up by late afternoon or evening.

Rapid clearing will happen overnight, which will allow temperatures to fall into the 20s by Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking cool and dry with highs in the 40s Saturday.

Temps will sneak into the low 50s by Sunday, but there will be a cool southerly breeze.

There is no winter weather on the horizon as of yet, but a couple of weather systems could bring more rain on Monday and Wednesday.

