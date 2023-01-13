Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Cold and blustery morning.......weekend still looking cool and dry....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold and blustery morning is underway, with mainly overcast skies and some light snow or flurries moving NW to SE especially in SE Illinois.  There may be enough light snow for a minor dusting this morning,  especially from Mt. Vernon east toward Indiana.  A few flakes are possible in Ky and Mo this morning as well.  Otherwise today will be a cloudy and breezy day.  Mainly overcast skies may begin to break up west to east by late afternoon or evening,  and then more rapid clearing will occur overnight,  allowing for temps to fall well into the 20s by Saturday morning.  At this point the weekend looks cool and dry, with highs in the 40s Saturday and sneaking back into the low 50s by Sunday afternoon, although with a cool southerly breeze.

A couple of weather systems next week look to bring more rain…and maybe some thunder and lightning. The first will be on Monday….and the second on Wednesday. Will have to monitor for severe of course but at this point neither system looks too scary. In any event…temps look to stay at or above average next week so no winter weather on the menu right now

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
As the storms move out, a cold front is moving in today.
First Alert: Cold front moves in, flurries possible overnight
Stan Hitchcock was one of the founders of CMT (Country Music Television) and also started a...
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
David Thurby was found guilty of a deadly DWI crash that killed a couple and their 4-month-old...
Fenton man found guilty in DWI crashed that killed couple, infant

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Much colder air moving into the Heartland.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Evening Outlook
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 1/12/23
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 1/12/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/12/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 1/12/23