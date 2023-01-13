First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

A cold and blustery morning is underway, with mainly overcast skies and some light snow or flurries moving NW to SE especially in SE Illinois. There may be enough light snow for a minor dusting this morning, especially from Mt. Vernon east toward Indiana. A few flakes are possible in Ky and Mo this morning as well. Otherwise today will be a cloudy and breezy day. Mainly overcast skies may begin to break up west to east by late afternoon or evening, and then more rapid clearing will occur overnight, allowing for temps to fall well into the 20s by Saturday morning. At this point the weekend looks cool and dry, with highs in the 40s Saturday and sneaking back into the low 50s by Sunday afternoon, although with a cool southerly breeze.

A couple of weather systems next week look to bring more rain…and maybe some thunder and lightning. The first will be on Monday….and the second on Wednesday. Will have to monitor for severe of course but at this point neither system looks too scary. In any event…temps look to stay at or above average next week so no winter weather on the menu right now

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.