Convicted drug dealer found guilty of two new drug sales

Kennett, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kennett man was convicted today for two drug sales near a protected location on separate occasions.

Nicholas Jain, Dunklin County Prosecutor, announced that Dewayne Anthony Cross, 40, of Kennett, Mo., was convicted on January 12 by a Dunklin County Jury. Cross was convicted of distributing a controlled substance near a protected location on two separate occasions.

Jain presented evidence at trial that took place on December 19, 2018 and January 4, 2019. The evidence showed that Cross sold methamphetamine to an undercover police officer at his house in Kennett. This crime occurred within 2000 feet of Kennett High School.

Before the trial, the Court found that based on his two prior convictions for distributing controlled substances, Cross was a prior and persistent drug offender and faced additional punishment if convicted. He faces a range of punishment of 10 to 30 years, or life, in the Missouri Department of Corrections on each of the two class A felony charges.

The trial was presided over by The Honorable Robert Mayer who set sentencing on February 22. The jury deliberated for 26 minutes before finding the defendant guilty as charged.

