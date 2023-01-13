Cold and windy conditions continue today

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Well good Friday heartland. Another cool start to your afternoon with winds staying pretty gusty today and even into the evening hours for tonight. The wind gusts impact is not as high as it was yesterday. However, things will still stay pretty breezy as we head throughout the afternoon into the evening hours.

Current temperatures are in the mid 30s. However, things are going to only feel like they’re in the upper 20s with the windchill. Today, we’re gonna see try to see a little bit of sunshine as the clouds are going to be covering up most of the heartland.

Once again for today things are going to stay pretty gusty and temps hanging out in the upper 30s but dropping down into the low 30s by the evening hours.

