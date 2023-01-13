Heartland Votes

Catalytic converters stolen off school buses in Belleville

A school bus
A school bus(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Numerous catalytic converters were stolen from off school buses in Belleville overnight Thursday into Friday, Belleville School 201 tells News 4.

The incident occurred at the district’s transportation hub n Mascoutah Ave. The district says thieves cut through a fence and stole 17 catalytic converters, targeting 17 buses. The district has a total fleet of 225 buses.

Morning bus routes saw some minor delays due to the thefts.

