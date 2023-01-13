Cape Girardeau police investigating report of shots fired on North St.

Heartland Votes

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the 600 block of North Street.

According to Cape Girardeau police, they responded to the 600 block of North Street around 12:01 p.m. on Friday, January 13.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the area.

Currently, they say no reports of injuries and no property damage had been reported.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing a white SUV speeding away from the area around the same time.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text “CAPEPD” to 847411.

