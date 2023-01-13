2 found dead after house fire in Kennett, Mo.

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were found dead after a house fire in Kennett.

According to the Kennett Fire Department, a 911 call at 4:14 a.m. on Friday, January 13 reported a fire at a home in the 1100 block of Masterson Street.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the single-story brick home.

They say a neighbor told them they believed two people were inside the home.

Inside the heavily damaged home, firefighters found two victims dead.

According to the fire department, the fire is not considered suspicious.

They said no smoke alarms were found inside the home.

The fire remains under investigation by the Kennett Fire Department, Kennett Police Department and the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.

