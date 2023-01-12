First Alert: Thunderstorms this morning followed by colder temps

(KFVS) - We’re tracking thunderstorms and some tornado warnings in the Heartland early this morning.

Afterward, a strong cold front will move in, pushing the severe thunderstorm threat off to the east but introducing a blustery and colder day.

More rain is likely throughout the morning, even into the afternoon and evening hours.

Morning temps in the 50s will fall into the 40s and eventually 30s by sunset.

Winds will become strong and gusty, resulting in dropping wind chills.

On the back side of the upper low, we’ll remain cloudy, cold and windy overnight with a few snow showers or flurries possible.

Clouds, wind and snow showers or flurries will likely linger into Friday, especially in southern Illinois. Overall, Friday will be cold and breezy with highs mainly in the 30s.

Our cold snap will be relatively short-lived, as the pattern flattens out and we start to warm up pretty quickly over the upcoming weekend. By Monday we’ll be back to near 60 degrees for highs, but with a good chance of rain and thundershowers.

After a break in the weather on Tuesday, yet another storm system looks to be on track for late Wednesday or Wednesday night with more rain and potential thunderstorms.

