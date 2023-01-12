Heartland Votes

VIDEO: Suspect who fled police busted by his own TikTok

Authorities interviewed the suspect, who allegedly confessed, leading to 12 arrest warrants isssued. (CNN, CLAYTON COUNTY PD, USGS, GETTY, DAN BARTLETT, NASA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A high-speed viral video and some clever detective work led to a police chase suspect being taken down.

A motorcyclist who took Georgia authorities on a wild ride ended up being busted by his own social media. First person video shows the weaving, high speed chase that led police through two counties before the suspect got away.

But his motorcycle was a rare sports bike that one keen-eyed officer searched in a local database. He found only one of its kind registered in the area.

The clever officer took it a step further, looking at that owner’s TikTok and YouTube accounts, where he found video of the chase posted for all to see.

Authorities interviewed the suspect at his home, where he allegedly confessed, leading to 12 arrest warrants issued in the case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Perry County School District 32, students are safe and are being moved back to...
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau is drawing...
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Five people were arrested in connection with a serious of drive-by shootings.
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage

Latest News

President Joe Biden's legal team found another batch of classified information at a second...
More Biden classified documents found at 2nd location
The kid-themed park will feature family-friendly experiences and rides involving Universal...
New Universal park designed for kids coming to Texas
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Some southern Illinois sheriffs refuse to enforce new assault weapons ban.
Some southern Ill. sheriffs refuse to enforce assault weapons ban
According to the sheriff, most of the weapons the juveniles get are stolen out of homes,...
‘Juveniles need to know this is a serious game’: Williamson Co. sheriff speaks after series of drive-by shootings