State Rep. Dave Severin takes office

The 116th District State Rep. of Ill., Dave Severin (R-Benton), took the oath of office at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday, January 11.

According to a release from the Illinois House of Representatives, Rep. Severin was first elected as the 117th District representative in 2016. After redistricting, Rep. Severin with represent Edwards, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Marion, Wabash, Washington, Wayne and White counties.

In the release, Rep. Severin spoke about his principles and plans for the 116th District.

“As I take over as the Senate Representative of a new territory, the people that I will serve as 116th District State Representative should know that I have a record of protecting the right to life, opposing radical abortion laws, opposing radical gun control laws and rejecting laws that have crippled our energy grid and caused our energy bills to spike out of control,” Rep. Severin said.

Rep. Severin is the current owner of All-Stars-n-Stiches in Benton, Ill. and Graphics Galore in Marion, Ill. Rep. Severin also served in previous leadership roles on Centerstone’s Board of Directors and as Director of Special Olympics of southern Ill.

