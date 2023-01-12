Heartland Votes

State Rep. Dave Severin takes office

State Rep. Dave Severin takes office and will represent some southern Ill. counties.
State Rep. Dave Severin takes office and will represent some southern Ill. counties.(Illinois House of Representatives)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - State Rep. Dave Severin takes office to represent the 116th District of Illinois.

The 116th District State Rep. of Ill., Dave Severin (R-Benton), took the oath of office at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday, January 11.

According to a release from the Illinois House of Representatives, Rep. Severin was first elected as the 117th District representative in 2016. After redistricting, Rep. Severin with represent Edwards, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Marion, Wabash, Washington, Wayne and White counties.

In the release, Rep. Severin spoke about his principles and plans for the 116th District.

“As I take over as the Senate Representative of a new territory, the people that I will serve as 116th District State Representative should know that I have a record of protecting the right to life, opposing radical abortion laws, opposing radical gun control laws and rejecting laws that have crippled our energy grid and caused our energy bills to spike out of control,” Rep. Severin said.

Rep. Severin is the current owner of All-Stars-n-Stiches in Benton, Ill. and Graphics Galore in Marion, Ill. Rep. Severin also served in previous leadership roles on Centerstone’s Board of Directors and as Director of Special Olympics of southern Ill.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
According to Perry County School District 32, students are safe and are being moved back to...
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
Five people were arrested in connection with a serious of drive-by shootings.
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
In May, Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen lost their three-year-old daughter, Mackenzie.
On Your Side Investigation: Grieving family doesn’t get donations from Springfield restaurant fundraiser

Latest News

According to Perry County School District 32, students are safe and are being moved back to...
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
Illinois senators took their oath of office during the 2023 inauguration ceremony at the Old...
Illinois lawmakers sworn in for the 103rd General Assembly
Classes at the Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School resumed after threat...
School threat investigation Perry County Mo.
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland