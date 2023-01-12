SoutheastHEALTH celebrates opening of new facility with ribbon cutting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the west side of Cape Girardeau Thursday morning for the new Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services.

The 70,000-square-foot, $25 million facility will be home to the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, as well as Women’s Integrated Health and Breast Health.

SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman said the new facility could create as many as 100 new jobs.

SoutheastHEALTH held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the west side of Cape Girardeau Thursday morning for the new Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services. (Don Frazier/KFVS)

The center will start seeing patients on January 16.

According to the hospital system, the center is phase two of a $125 million, multi-phase project. The second phase also includes another $50 million for a renovation of the Emergency Services Department. It’s expected to be finished by early 2024.

SoutheastHEALTH unveiled plans for a $125 million, three-phase expansion. (KFVS)

They say planning is underway for phase three, which will add a $20 million Ambulatory Surgery Center.

The first phase was finished in March 2021 and included the $30 million Southeast Behavioral Hospital.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.