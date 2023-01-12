SIU Basketball knocks off first place Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, In. (KFVS) - The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in Terre Haute.

The Salukis trailed by ten points at halftime, but rallied in the second half for the victory.

Lance Jones led Southern Illinois with 18 points and Marcus Domask added 14.

With the win, SIU improves to 5-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference and 12-5 overall.

Indiana State falls to 6-1 and 13-4 overall.

