River City Vault Club hosts first pole vault meet

River City Vault Club first meet
By Jess Todd
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction on the River City Vault Club began in 2021. The idea behind the pole vault training facility developed from a passion for the sport in the Rademaker family.

The building was completed during summer 2022 and Saturday the Club hosted its first meet.

“You have a vision of what you want it to look like in your head, and with a lot of help and hard work you get there,” said River City Vault Club Founder Mark Rademaker. “To be able to provide this for the kids in the area, to have a place to jump like this at all times of the year, that’s pretty special.”

The Club is scheduled to host more meets in the upcoming months. Registration can be found on their website and Facebook page.

