Much colder air moving into the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Our advertised cold front has moved through the Heartland and much colder air has spread across the area. For this evening it will remain cloudy with a few patched of drizzle of flurries. Temperatures this evening will be falling through the 30s. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday will start off cloudy with a few flurries possible, especially east of the Mississippi River. It will be much colder with highs ranging from the middle 30s north to near 40 south.

