McConnell attends ribbon cutting for new FBI/DEA/ATF office in western Ky.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Senator Mitch McConnell was in western Kentucky on Thursday, January 12 for a ribbon cutting.

He was joined by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for the grand opening of their new office building.

