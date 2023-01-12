Latest update of Williamson Co. drive by shootings

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people face charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings in southern Ill. One of those suspects is a juvenile charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said juveniles who are unlawfully using firearms isn’t just a local issue, it’s an Illinois and the rest of the country problem as well.

Diederich said he supports the second amendment right; but juveniles committing criminal activity is not okay.

According to the sheriff, most juveniles who end up with weapons are stolen out of homes, vehicles or purchased on the streets.

Officers recovered 4 handguns during the arrests.

“This is criminal activity; this isn’t your law-abiding citizen. We have to curb this activity. Juveniles need to know that this is a serious game,” Diederich said. “I mean this is not something that’s okay and eventually if it continues somebody is going to be injured in a very significant manner and that will be life altering for the individual that fires those rounds.”

Diederich said he believes these drive by shootings in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale were targeted based on relationships that these individuals had.

Sheriff Diederich also mentioned that in cases like these, depending on the age and type of crime, the prosecutor can charge the juvenile as an adult.

He said it is very likely in this case that the juvenile will be charged as an adult.

