Heartland Votes

Jailer accused of delivering contraband for burgers

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Independence County jailer is accused of providing drugs and tobacco to inmates in exchange for fast food burgers.

Austin J. Taylor, 21, of Sulphur Rock faces two counts of furnishing and delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility.

According to court documents, Sheriff Shawn Stephens received information during the first week of January about a jailer providing drugs and tobacco in the Independence County Jail.

Investigators reportedly intercepted phone calls between inmates and their families and friends on the jail’s phone system.

“The inmates would order illegal contraband, and a family member or friend was instructed to contact Taylor and have him bring in the illegal items,” the affidavit said. “There [was] talk of pills and meth on the phone.”

The court documents stated a person would arrive at the jail with a fast-food bag and say it was Uber Eats.

“Taylor would then receive the package and take it inside the jail to deliver to the inmate,” the affidavit stated. “He would then eat the food that was inside the sack.”

When investigators questioned Taylor, he reportedly said he had delivered contraband approximately 20 times to inmates.

“He denied any monetary gain,” the affidavit stated. “Taylor stated he only [did] it out of the kindness of his heart.”

He then reportedly described to detectives how he would receive the contraband in a McDonald’s sack, then take it into the bathroom where there were no cameras and hide it in his clothing.

“He stated he would then do a walk-through in the inmate pod and deliver the contraband,” the affidavit said. “He then stated he would go and eat the burger.”

Taylor reportedly told investigators, “he knew what he was doing was wrong.”

He is currently free on a $10,000 bond, awaiting his next court appearance on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

