Jackson Wrestling celebrates senior night

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Eleven Jackson Indians celebrated senior night Wednesday at the Jackson Events Center.

Kassie Hodges, Gracie Metzger and Mallorie Metzger were honored from the girls team as well as Craig Aufdenberg, Tyler Beyatte, Kyle Craigmiles, Noah Gibson, Gavin Hicks, Griffin Horman Michael Lewis and CJ McIntyre from the boys team.

The ceremony was held in the middle of a tri-meet hosted by Jackson against Sikeston and Ste. Genevieve.

The Jackson boys defeated Sikeston 63-12 but fell to Ste. Genevieve 44-33 that came down to the final bout.

On the girls side Mallorie Metzger earned two wins by forfeit while her sister Gracie emerged victorious in her lone match against Sikeston.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.