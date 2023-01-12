Heartland Votes

Illinois man, Jevon Elliott, sentenced for assaulting officers

Jevon Elliott, a man from Illinois, has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated...
Jevon Elliott, a man from Illinois, has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers.

Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced that Jevon Elliott, 46, was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held on January 6. Elliott will serve a nine year sentence followed by a four year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On March 17, 2020, Elliott kicked a Carbondale Police Officer who was assisting in his arrest. Elliott plead guilty to the charge of Aggravated Battery of a Peace Officer, a Class 2 Felony on April 3, 2020. 

On October 1, 2021, Elliott was again arrested for kicking a law enforcement officer several times. After he was taken to the Jackson County Jail, he then grabbed the leg of a Jackson County Deputy to bring him down to the floor. Elliott plead guilty to two counts of Aggravated Battery of a Peace Officer on January 27, 2022. Sentencing in this case was held on January 6, 2023.

After a contested sentencing hearing, Elliott was sentenced to a nine year sentence followed by a four year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The Carbondale Police Department conducted the investigation of both cases. Assistant State’s Attorney Penny J. Pierson led the office in the prosecution.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Perry County School District 32, students are safe and are being moved back to...
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau is drawing...
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
As the storms move out, a cold front is moving in today.
First Alert: Cold front moves in, flurries possible overnight

Latest News

Southeastern Illinois College and Ferrell Hospital are teaming up again for the fourth annual...
Concert for a Cause will be returning next month
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Senator Mitch McConnell was in western Kentucky on Thursday, January 12 for a ribbon cutting.
McConnell attends ribbon cutting for new FBI/DEA/ATF office in western Ky.