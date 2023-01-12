Illinois man, Jevon Elliott, sentenced for assaulting officers

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois man has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated battery to police officers.

Joseph A. Cervantez, Jackson County State’s Attorney, announced that Jevon Elliott, 46, was sentenced for two separate cases after a contested sentencing hearing held on January 6. Elliott will serve a nine year sentence followed by a four year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On March 17, 2020, Elliott kicked a Carbondale Police Officer who was assisting in his arrest. Elliott plead guilty to the charge of Aggravated Battery of a Peace Officer, a Class 2 Felony on April 3, 2020.

On October 1, 2021, Elliott was again arrested for kicking a law enforcement officer several times. After he was taken to the Jackson County Jail, he then grabbed the leg of a Jackson County Deputy to bring him down to the floor. Elliott plead guilty to two counts of Aggravated Battery of a Peace Officer on January 27, 2022. Sentencing in this case was held on January 6, 2023.

After a contested sentencing hearing, Elliott was sentenced to a nine year sentence followed by a four year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The Carbondale Police Department conducted the investigation of both cases. Assistant State’s Attorney Penny J. Pierson led the office in the prosecution.

