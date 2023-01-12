Heartland Votes

Holliday resigns as Cards hitting coach; McEwing brought in as bench coach

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday watches his home run to right field during the seventh...
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday watches his home run to right field during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Billy Hurst)(Billy Hurst | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Weeks before Spring Training, Matt Holliday has resigned as Cardinals hitting coach.

The team made the announcement Thursday. The former slugger and outfielder was announced as the hitting coach on November 6. Had he not resigned, it would have been his first coaching job in MLB. He has coached at his alma mater, Oklahoma State, for several years. Holliday was acquired in a trade deadline deal with the Oakland A’s in 2009 and patrolled left field for the Cardinals until 2016. Daniel Nicolaisen will be added to the staff as the third hitting coach and Packy Elkins will handles gameday duties.

The Redbirds also named Joe McEwing as a bench coach. McEwing played the first two seasons of his career, 1998 and 1999, with the Cardinals before he was traded during Spring Training in 2000 to the Mets. He has spent the past 15 years coaching and managing in the White Sox organization. He has been either a bench coach or third base coach with the White Sox since 2012.

