Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes things right for 11-year-old whose signed basketball was stolen during game

At Monday's matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant's attention for an autograph...
At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph and laid the ball down for just a moment when it was stolen. After hearing the news, Morant gave the young fan quite a surprise.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, Grizzlies star Ja Morant made things right for a young Grizzlies fan down on her luck.

Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan, had an autographed basketball stolen during Monday night’s game against the Spurs.

At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph and laid the ball down for just a moment.

When she looked back down, the ball was missing.

That’s when she said she saw two adults sprinting up the bleachers — basketball in tow.

To cheer up the young fan, who has attended every home game with her grandfather since she was five years old, Morant gifted her and her dad front-row seats to Wednesday night’s game, a signed jersey, and a pair of his all-new signature JA 1′s.

To top it all off, the Grizzlies put on quite a show for the young fan Wednesday night, beating the Spurs 135-129 for their season-high eighth-straight victory.

