Heartland Votes

Gov. Mike Parson proposing pay raise to state employees

Gov. Mike Parson proposing pay raise to state employees
Gov. Mike Parson proposing pay raise to state employees
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson wants to give a pay raise to all state workers.

The proposal would give an 8.7% raise and a bonus for some in strenuous jobs.

There are about 7,000 positions open across the state.

It needs to be approved by the legislature, but Parson wants it done quickly so changes can appear by March 31.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Perry County School District 32, students are safe and are being moved back to...
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau is drawing...
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
Five people were arrested in connection with a serious of drive-by shootings.
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores.
Here’s why we are seeing a nationwide egg shortage

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Some southern Illinois sheriffs refuse to enforce new assault weapons ban.
Some southern Ill. sheriffs refuse to enforce assault weapons ban
According to the sheriff, most of the weapons the juveniles get are stolen out of homes,...
‘Juveniles need to know this is a serious game’: Williamson Co. sheriff speaks after series of drive-by shootings
The Williamson County sheriff is speaking out after a juvenile was one of five people arrested...
Sheriff speaks out on arrests in connection with drive-by shootings
According to the food market data company Urner Barry, the average price for eggs is $4.33 per...
Egg prices on the rise amidst shortage