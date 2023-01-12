First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

A strong cold front will push through this morning, pushing the severe thunderstorm threat off to the east, but introducing a blustery and colder day with more rain likely at times even into the afternoon and evening hours. Morning temps in the 50s will fall into the 40s and eventually 30s by sunset. Winds will become strong and gusty, resulting in dropping wind chills. On the back side of the upper low, we’ll remain cloudy, cold and windy overnight with a few snow showers or flurries possible. Clouds, wind and snow showers or flurries will likely linger into Friday especially in Southern Illinois…but overall Friday will be cold and breezy with highs mainly in the 30s.

Our cold snap will be relatively short-lived, as the pattern flattens out and we start to warm up pretty quickly over the upcoming weekend. By Monday we’ll be back to near 60° for highs, but with a good chance of rain and thundershowers. After a break in the weather on Tuesday, yet another storm system looks to be on track for late Wednesday or Wednesday night with more rain and potential thunderstorms.

