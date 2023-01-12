First Alert: Storms move out, cold front moves in; flurries possible overnight

(KFVS) - Following storms early this morning, a strong cold front will move in.

The severe thunderstorm threat will move off to the east. More rain is likely throughout the morning, even into the afternoon and evening hours.

Morning temps in the 50s will fall into the 40s and eventually 30s by sunset.

Winds will become strong and gusty, resulting in dropping wind chills.

On the back side of the upper low, we’ll remain cloudy, cold and windy overnight with a few snow showers or flurries possible.

Storm report

According to the the National Weather Service online, large hail was reported in parts of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri with the storms early this morning.

They said law enforcement reported half-inch hail as the storm passed the sheriff’s office in Stoddard County around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

In McCracken County, the storm reports say the public reported golf ball-sized hail in McCracken around 3:30 a.m. The public also reported 1-inch hail in Marshall County around 3:45 a.m. and 1-inch hail in Caldwell County around 4:12 a.m.

You can send us your weather photos and videos below.

Looking ahead to tomorrow and this weekend

Clouds, wind and snow showers or flurries will likely linger into Friday, especially in southern Illinois. Overall, Friday will be cold and breezy with highs mainly in the 30s.

Our cold snap will be relatively short-lived, as the pattern flattens out and we start to warm up pretty quickly over the upcoming weekend. By Monday we’ll be back to near 60 degrees for highs, but with a good chance of rain and thundershowers.

After a break in the weather on Tuesday, yet another storm system looks to be on track for late Wednesday or Wednesday night with more rain and potential thunderstorms.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.