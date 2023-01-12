Egg Prices on the rise amidst shortage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland.

One grocery shopper said, “I think it’s ridiculous. You used to be able to get a regular dozen of eggs for less than two bucks, now the average price is 4 dollars and something.”

Another said, “It’s like you have to be rich to buy eggs.”

At My Daddy’s Cheesecake in Cape, manager Anna Phillips explained the costs of eggs.

Phillips explained, “We buy eggs by the case, which it’s fifteen dozen a case, and we’re getting a couple a cases a week for sure, whereas before the Avian bird flu hit, we were paying 30 dollars a case, now we’re paying 78 dollars a case because those chickens are not there like they used to be... so that means our price went from 16 cents to 44 cents an egg.”

The Associated Press reported more than 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered over the past year to control the avian bird flu have been egg-laying chickens.

The CDC reported the disease has reached all fifty states.

According to the food market data company Urner Barry, the average price for eggs is $4.33 per dozen as of Tuesday.

Last year around this time, the price only around $1.33.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.