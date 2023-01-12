Heartland Votes

Egg Prices on the rise amidst shortage

The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland.

One grocery shopper said, “I think it’s ridiculous. You used to be able to get a regular dozen of eggs for less than two bucks, now the average price is 4 dollars and something.”

Another said, “It’s like you have to be rich to buy eggs.”

At My Daddy’s Cheesecake in Cape, manager Anna Phillips explained the costs of eggs.

Phillips explained, “We buy eggs by the case, which it’s fifteen dozen a case, and we’re getting a couple a cases a week for sure, whereas before the Avian bird flu hit, we were paying 30 dollars a case, now we’re paying 78 dollars a case because those chickens are not there like they used to be... so that means our price went from 16 cents to 44 cents an egg.”

The Associated Press reported more than 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered over the past year to control the avian bird flu have been egg-laying chickens.

The CDC reported the disease has reached all fifty states.

According to the food market data company Urner Barry, the average price for eggs is $4.33 per dozen as of Tuesday.

Last year around this time, the price only around $1.33.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
According to Perry County School District 32, students are safe and are being moved back to...
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
A suspect was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
Suspect arrested after leading Cape Girardeau police on chase in stolen vehicle
Five people were arrested in connection with a serious of drive-by shootings.
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau is drawing...
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions

Latest News

Eleven Jackson Indians celebrated senior night Wednesday at the Jackson Events Center.
Jackson wrestling senior night
The price of eggs continues to effect people in the Heartland.
High egg prices and shortage
The SIU Men’s basketball team knocked off first place Indiana State 69-61 Wednesday night in...
SIU beats first place Indiana State 69-61 on the road
State Rep. Dave Severin takes office and will represent some southern Ill. counties.
State Rep. Dave Severin takes office