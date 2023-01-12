EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill

(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois.

The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles.

The width of the path was 200 yards.

A survey found some homes were damaged and some trees were uprooted.

A few homes were damaged, including roof and sidings.

Metal roof panels were blown off two large barns.

There was minor fence damage at a church, and the top half of a clay tile silo destroyed.

