Heartland Votes

EF-1 tornado touched down in Ballard and McCracken County, Ky & Massac County, Ill

This map depicts the tornado outlook prior to the storm.
This map depicts the tornado outlook prior to the storm.(National Weather Service Paducah Kentucky)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado touched down last night in Ballard and McCracken counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois.

The tornado had an estimated 90 mile an hour winds and was on the ground for 6.7 miles.

The width of the path was 200 yards.

A survey found some homes were damaged and some trees were uprooted.

A few homes were damaged, including roof and sidings.

Metal roof panels were blown off two large barns.

There was minor fence damage at a church, and the top half of a clay tile silo destroyed.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Perry County School District 32, students are safe and are being moved back to...
Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School resume classes after reported threat
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A sailboat anchored south of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau is drawing...
Empty sailboat south of Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge raising questions
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years
As the storms move out, a cold front is moving in today.
First Alert: Cold front moves in, flurries possible overnight

Latest News

Senator Mitch McConnell was in western Kentucky on Thursday, January 12 for a ribbon cutting.
McConnell attends ribbon cutting for new FBI/DEA/ATF office in western Ky.
Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 12.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Federal Investigators in Western Kentucky have a new home, all in an effort to curb crime
New federal offices open in Kentucky
Jevon Elliott, a man from Illinois, has been sentenced on multiple charges of aggravated...
Illinois man, Jevon Elliott, sentenced for assaulting officers