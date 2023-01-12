Concert for a Cause will be returning next month

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southeastern Illinois College and the Ferrell Hospital will be teaming up again. They will be working together to hold the fourth annual Concert for a Cause with Howl at the Moon Dueling Pianos, which will be held on February 11.

Concert for a Cause will be held in SIC’s Deaton Gymnasium, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. with the Dueling Pianos show beginning at 7 p.m. There will be a pasta buffet by Chef Michael Intravaia of the SIC Falcon Bistro, as well as a cash bar donated by Morello’s. Morello’s will donate $1 from the sale of two specialty drinks for the evening back to the event: the Southeastern Sweetheart and the Ferrell Forget-Me-Not.

The event will also include a variety of cakes for dessert donated by Ferrell Hospital, a photo booth donated for the evening by Epic Snap Photo Booth, and a balloon pop with every pop a winner.

The online silent auction will be available not only to guests, but to anyone online, and will be opened a few days before the event. To register and bid, participants can go online to the event website. Winners who are not present at the event will need to arrange a day and time to pick up their items. Winners can pay with the credit or debit card from the site or pay by check or cash in person.

SIC and Ferrell Hospital split the proceeds each year. Proceeds for SIC benefit student scholarships and support, and now through 2026, every dollar raised for the SIC Foundation endowment will be doubled by a federal grant. Proceeds for Ferrell Hospital will fund new medical equipment. With the addition of new service lines in Ferrell Hospital’s Specialty Clinic and new providers in Ferrell Hospital’s Family Medicine clinics, the acquisition of additional state-of-the-art medical equipment is essential.

Ferrell Hospital has recently welcomed 10 new providers across the hospital and clinics. This growth has allowed for a rapid expansion of primary care and the creation of new service lines including Pain Management, Pulmonology and the relaunch and expansion of the Orthopedic program. For more information on Ferrell Hospital’s new providers and service lines, you can go online.

Howl at the Moon pits musician against musician with high-energy live music centered on dance hits and party anthems. The musicians bring in all their own equipment and take requests by the audience in all genres of music. They continually engage with the audience, and much dancing can be anticipated. The first HATM opened in Cincinnati in 1990, and now has locations in major cities all over the U.S. and internationally. The event will feature the traveling version of HATM, which is Howl2Go.

Tickets are $35 per person, $60 per couple and $250 for a table of eight. The pasta dinner is included in the ticket price.

Corporate sponsorships for the event are also being accepted. Levels range from $500 to $2,000 sponsorships with tickets to the show and varying degrees of publicity.

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased online. Auction items can also be donated on the website. For additional information, or to pay by phone, call Callie Smith at Ferrell Hospital at 618-297-9606, or Adriana Armstrong at SIC at 618-252-5400, ext. 2104

