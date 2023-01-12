Cold and windy conditions for this afternoon

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon heartland. Cold and windy condition will continue throughout the day and into the evening hours. Cold air will be blowing into the area developing strong north west winds.

Temperatures in the upper 40s for most of the heartland however in our southern counties things are a little bit warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Temps wont stay there low as the north west winds continue pushing through the area temps will start to drop quickly by evening hours.

