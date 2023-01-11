Heartland Votes

Winter Kids Dream Film Series returns this year

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The Marcus Theatres’ 12-week tradition, Winter Kids Dream Film Series, returns with a new ticket option.

Marcus Theatres announced the return of the Winter Kids Dream Film Series, presented by American Family Insurance.

The 12-week series has been a tradition of Marcus Theatres, and will bring classic family films to the big screen beginning January 13 through April 2.

According to a release from the Marcus Theatres Corporation, the revival of this series will include a Kid’s Passport, a new ticket purchase option. The passport will include all 12 film viewings for $20.

Each movie is $3 individually, so the Kid’s Passport option saves $16.

A list of locations and showtimes for the series is on the Marcus Theatres website.

