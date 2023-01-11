Western Ky. man accused of attacking 2 women with knife

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of injuring two women with a knife.

Trevor L. Tucker, 33, of Dawson Springs, Ky., was arrested on two counts of first-degree assault and domestic violence. He was taken to the Caldwell County Jail.

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, just after 10 p.m. on Monday, January 9, troopers at Post 9 received a call from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department asking them to help deputies with a domestic dispute in the 100 block of H Haile Road in Dawson Springs.

When troopers arrived, they say they found two adult women injured in an assault by Tucker. They say he was still on scene.

One woman was taken by ambulance to a Hopkinsville, Ky. hospital. The other woman was airlifted to an Evansville, Ind. hospital.

According to troopers, both women were injured with a knife during the assault.

