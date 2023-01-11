Heartland Votes

Tracking storms tonight, a few could be strong/severe

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST
Very warm weather hangs around for the rest of the day today. Temperatures will stay mild overnight too, with lows only dropping into the 40s and 50s. After midnight, storms will push into parts of the area, and there is a threat for an isolated severe storm. The overall threat of severe weather looks low, but it’s always a good idea to make sure you have a couple ways to get warnings! There will be heavy downpours and some isolated hail is possible. Right now the threat for damaging winds and tornadoes looks small, but it isn’t zero. Temperatures will drop rapidly through the day on Thursday. We will start in the 50s in many areas but feels like numbers will dip into the 20s and 30s by the afternoon, so don’t’ forget your coat.

