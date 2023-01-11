Strong storms possible early tomorrow morning.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are watching an area of low pressure in southern Kansas this evening and this system will race towards the Heartland this evening. Ahead of this system, we will see clouds increase and scattered storms develop after midnight. A few of these storms will be strong with hail being the main threat followed by a smaller threat for Gusty winds. The tornado threat at this time looks very low with the greatest non zero threat in Northwestern Tennessee. Temperatures will remain very mild until the cold front swings through tomorrow morning. Readings will start off well into the 50s falling to near 40 during the afternoon hours. Wind chills tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s and we could even see a snow flurry or two however, no travel issues are anticipated at this time.

