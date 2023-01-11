Steele, Mo. man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for attempted robbery

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steele man was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for attempted robbery of a convenience store.

Mark Jones, 39, was sentenced on Wednesday, January 11 to seven years and 10 months.

He pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery charge in October.

According to a release from the U.S. State’s Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, charging documents say Jones tried to rob the Smokers Cloud convenience store in Caruthersville on May 7. Jones had a gun, was masked and wearing a Tyvek suit at the time.

Court documents state Jones ran away when the clerk, who was armed, fired a shot to protect himself at the store’s patrons.

The case was investigated by the Caruthersville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.