Some Carbondale residents worried about uptick in gun violence in one neighborhood; police chief responds

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents in the central part of Carbondale say the number of shootings in their neighborhoods are getting out of hand.

They are asking police to do more.

The Arbor Neighborhood District, which sits north of the SIU campus, has scores of shots fired incidents.

According to police records, there have been 85 shots fired report incidents since 2020.

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said his department is focusing on the issue.

“The biggest thing that we’ve done is that we’ve actually investigated these cases and we’ve made progress in these investigations. And we’ve already made some key arrest that will have long term impacts on resolving these cases,” he said.

Since January 6, Chief Reno said they have had 159 extra patrols and 13 foot patrols to focus exclusively on patrolling the area immediately surrounding where the shooting events have occurred.

The residents we talked with on Tuesday, January 10 in the Arbor District said it is worrisome that these rash of shootings are continuing to take place in their neighborhood.

”It does make us a little nervous, absolutely,” Keith Evans, an Arbor District resident, said.

Evans and his family moved back into the Arbor District a handful of months ago.

Even with an increase of violence in the neighborhood, he said that he will still enjoy the Arbor District with his family.

“I’m never going to be afraid to have my kid play in our own yard, but it makes me want to keep eyes on them, it makes me want to keep them in at night absolutely,” he explained.

We sent an open records request to the Carbondale Police Department. Since May 6, 2022, the department has responded to six shooting incidents in the Arbor District, ranging from property damage to a non-fatal shooting.

While Holden Shepard and his dog walk through the Arbor District Tuesday, he said that he and his family take precautions no matter what.

“Constantly having the doors locked and constantly just kind of being on the lookout,” he said.

According to police records, since the beginning of 2022, there have been 28 different reports of shots fired in the neighborhood.

However, Evans said he is seeing more police patrolling the neighborhood.

“I really just want them to look at the neighborhood and be able to act on the issues that we see. You know, when peoples’ Ring cameras are picking up shootings and there’s a pretty clear picture of which direction it’s coming from you hope they can get to the bottom of it, especially when it’s happening over and over again,” he added.

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno told us he is increasing patrols in the neighborhood and installing more surveillance cameras in hopes of curbing violent crime.

