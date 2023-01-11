Sen. Dale Fowler sworn in for new term

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - State Sen. Dale Fowler sworn in to represent Illinois’ 59th District for a new term.

On Wednesday January 11, State Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) took his oath of office at the Old State Capitol to represent Illinois’ 59th District for a new term.

According to a release from the Illinois Senate Republican Staff, Sen. Fowler is one of 19 republican senators in the 103rd General Assembly. His new district is made up of all or parts of Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Williamson and White counties.

In the release, Sen. Fowler spoke of the southern Ill. region.

“Since joining the General Assembly, I have been able to work in a bi-partisan manner to advocate for vital needs in the southern Ill. region,” said Sen. Fowler. “Economic development, recreation and tourism are incredibly important, and we have been able to secure millions of dollars to enhance much needed areas of our region.”

Sen. Fowler is a business development officer for the Peoples National Bank in Harrisburg and also works with the Fowler-Bonan Foundation and Heaven’s Kitchen.

