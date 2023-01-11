Heartland Votes

Second concrete deck pour on new Smithland Bridge

New Smithland Bridge gets a second pour of concrete.
New Smithland Bridge gets a second pour of concrete.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a couple delays, the main span of the new Smithland Bridge received a second concrete pour.

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet took advantage of the warm weather to move ahead with the second concrete pour on the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge in Livingston County after several delays.

According to a release from the KYTC, the work on the concrete pour started at 9 a.m. on January 10, and Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers anticipates putting down 280 to 300 yards of concrete by the end of the day.

After the second pour is completed, workers will place rebar to prepare for the third concrete placement on the main deck in about two weeks.

Workers will focus on adding electrical conduit to the be encased in the barrier wall on each side of the driving surface after the deck on the main span is completed. Several more concrete pours will be scheduled to complete the barrier wall once the conduit is in place.

Target completion date for all work is December 1, 2023.

