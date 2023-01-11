Heartland Votes

Perryville High School, Perry Co. Middle School evacuated; police investigating reported threat

According to the school district, all students are accounted for and safe.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School were evacuated Wednesday morning, January 11 due to a reported threat.

According to the school district, all students are accounted for and safe.

Perry County Sheriff Jason Klaus said law enforcement is currently securing the building and following up on any investigative leads.

